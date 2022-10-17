Bollywood’s versatile veteran actress and Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya Bachchan often becomes the target of the netizens because of her attitude. Every now and then, the actress gets trolled and slammed by internet users for either behaving rudely with the paparazzi or making controversial remarks. Recently, she got papped with her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, and once again became the target of the trolls.

Jaya has given massive hit movies to Bollywood be it Silsila or Sholay or Abhiman, Jaya Bachchan has shown her caliber as an actress. However, apart from her professional front, she is quite homely. She is a loving wife, a doting mother of two children, a caring mother-in-law, and an affectionate grandmother.

Jaya Bachchan was recently spotted with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda (daughter of Shweta Bachchan) and was papped by the paparazzi. However, in the shared video on Instagram, Jaya can be seen asking the paps, “Aaplog kaun hai? Media se hai? Kaunsa? Kaunse media se hai?” When the paps shared their names, the actress looks a little uncomfortable and asked “Kaunsa akhbar hai yeh?” During this whole incident, Navya looked quite embarrassed.

As soon as the video hit the internet, the netizens flooded the comment section while trolling Jaya Bachchan. One of them wrote, “Yr isko bacchan sahab kaise jhelte hoge aj bhi rekha ke bare me sochkr rote hoge😂😂😂😂”, while another comment can be read as, “Isko bigboss me daal do best jagah hai iske liye waha ladti rahegi anytime 😂😂.”

Another one penned, “Ghamand hai pati ke naam ka bas aur kuch nahi…aaplog jyada bhav dete ho isliye aasman par chadjati hai.bhav denaa kam dardo sidha zameen par ajayengi”. One of the internet users one commented, “Boycott her for being so rude her grand daughter looked embarrassed by her behaviour.”

Well, what do you think of Jaya Bachchan’s attitude toward the paps? Let us know in the comments!

