Every now and then Rakhi Sawant hits the internet for every reason possible. Be it for a verbal war with another celebrity or for giving some controversial statement or because of her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. A few days back, there was a rumour rife that she had filed a complaint against her boyfriend Adil, but later she had cleared the confusion. Now, she has announced that she and Adil will feature in a web series, but there’s a catch to it.

Rakhi recently announced that her boyfriend Adil is all set to debut in a web series with her. But there’s something he won’t ever do on screen. Scroll below to find out what!

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant excitedly opened up about working with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a web show that will stream on Cine Prime. She said, “Me Adil ko bahut bar mubarak baat dena chahungi ki mere saath achhi web series karrahe hai Cine Prime pe.”

View this post on Instagram

When Adil was asked whether he would do a kissing scene with Rakhi Sawant onscreen or not, he shared “Wo Rakhi ko pata ki aise koi bhi scene me nahi karsakta aur nahi karunga.” When the interviewer further asked if there’s a demand in the script then what he would do, Rakhi chimed in and said “Demand ho bhi phir bhi nahi karenge. Adil ne mujhe saaf saaf bol diya hai ki mein Muslim family se aa raha hun, Durrani family se belong karta hun. Mere dada, par dada warrior rahe hai. Chahe koi jitni bhi badi heroine kyun na ho me kissing scene nahi karunga.”

As soon as the video hit the internet, the netizens started trolling Rakhi and Adil One of them commented, “Ushko kiss karega toh fill ayega bhaish ke hoto ko kiss kar raha hai”, while another wrote, “Koi aur heroine milegi toh woh krega 😂😂😂 Adil aapko achi gf mil jaati😂.” Another netizen penned, “‘chahe koi kitni bhi bdi heroine ho me kissing scene ni krunga Rakhi’………..to bhaai tumko bdi flim me lega kon ??😂😂😂..” Another comment can be read as, “Karega sab karega aage aage dekho rakhi ke sath naa karne ke bahane hai sab 😂😂😂.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

