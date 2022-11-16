Love seems to be blossoming between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

In the recent Bigg episode, Tina Datta was seen asking Sajid Khan if she feels Shalin will keep her happy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To which, Sajid Khan replied that he feels Shalin Bhanot will do everything to not keep her unhappy.

Sajid is then seen telling Shalin Bhanot that he should not break Tina Datta’s heart and that she is falling for him.

At night, Shalin sat near Tina’s bed. He held her hand and said: “We hardly know each other, we are new and I can’t lose you.”

Tina Datta told him that both their lives are scarred.

Shalin Bhanot replied : “We both are scarred, but here I am wanting to give our lives another take.”

Shalin promised to be by her side and not let her go.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed In A Rare Appearance Dons A Full-Sleeves Anarkali Suit & Covers Her Head With A Dupatta, Netizens Joke “Hindustani Bhau Ne Sudhar Diya” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News