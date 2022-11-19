Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan never shies away from voicing her opinion on anything and everything. She often trends on social media for the comments and statements she makes on different subjects. Apart from her unpopular opinion, she also grabs headlines for often getting angry at paparazzi and scolding them for clicking her. Recently, the actress-turned-politician appeared on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast where she questioned women who wear western clothing despite being Indian.

The veteran actress was accompanied by daughter Shweta Bachchan on Navya’s podcast What The Hell Navya where the three generations spoke, discussed and argued upon many topics.

A snippet from Navya Naveli’s podcast was released recently and there the mother-daughter-granddaughter trio is seen arguing about Indian women wearing western clothes. In the latest topic ‘One Crown, Many Shoes’ of the podcast, Jaya Bachchan is seen asking Navya and Shweta, “Why is it that Indian women are wearing more western clothes?”

Replying to the same Shweta Bachchan says, “It is because of ease of movement. A lot of women today are not just at home, they are going out, they are getting jobs. It is easier to pull on a pair of pants and a t-shirt than it is to maybe drape a saree.”

Jaya Bachchan, who clearly looks unconvinced with daughter Shweta’s reasoning said, “I feel very unknowingly we have accepted that the western clothing gives that man-power to a woman. I would love to see a woman in woman power. I am not saying, ‘go wear a saree’. But in the west also, women used to dress in dresses. This whole thing changed much later when they started wearing pants.”

Trying to reason with mother, Shweta then explained the reason behind it and said, “With the industrial revolution, when all the men went to war, women started working in factories and they had to wear pants because you could not do all the heavy machinery work…”

