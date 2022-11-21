Saif Ali Khan has often made headlines for his unpopular advice and opinions on different subjects. The actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha, where he was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte where he stepped into the shoes of a police officer. Recently, the actor sat down for an interesting interview where he opened up about many topics.

Right from the high prices of the actors asking for a film to reacting to Bollywood films failing at the box office, the Race actor addressed all major controversies that made headlines this year.

Amongst all the other things, Saif Ali Khan also reacted to the boycott culture and the cancel culture that grabbed the limelight during the release of films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra even his own film Vikram Vedha. While addressing the same, he targeted the Bollywood fraternity for showing no unity against it.

Saif Ali Khan told CNBC-TV18, “This section of the people, who I think are (boycotting) I am not sure if it’s the genuine audience. Using a soft target, for example a bad movie, to say, ‘Ok let’s ban this or cancel that’… I also think it is really sad that Bollywood has not shown unity. Until we have that ability to take that step, we will never really know the truth of how effective this boycott culture is.”

“Cancel culture generally is scary, it is a worldwide phenomenon. But when your film is about to release and so many other people are on the line, it is just obviously simpler to keep a low profile and get it out of the way.” “These people, who say ‘boycott boycott’, I don’t think are the audience. People like entertaining themselves, people like watching movies, so they are not going to not watch a movie. We don’t really have much to do in our country, you can’t go for a walk in the park or take a quiet boat ride with your kids. Entertainment is limited in cities like ours, so movies is one of those things,” he added further.

