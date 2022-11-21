Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family has been facing a tough time ever since her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly filming and publishing p*rnographic content online in 2021. Now it seems the trouble is far from over.

The businessman was released on bail last year in September. Since then he has been hitting headlines for using a face mask as he was papped by paparazzi.

Now the latest report from ETimes claim that Maharashtra cyber cell has filed a charge sheet against him for allegedly filming adult movies in luxury hotel rooms and later distributing it on OTT platforms. The latest report came at a time when the couple will be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary.

For the unversed, several actresses had alleged that Shilpa Shetty‘s husband had lured them into the racket of adult films on the pretext of giving an opportunity in web series and films.

Actresses like Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, who were involved in the p*rnographic films have also spoken against Raj Kundra. He was alleged to be the key conspirators in the adult film business. Film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey were reported to have alleged involvement in the adult filmmaking process.

