Brahmastra 2 is easily one of the most awaited sequels from Bollywood. Despite many flaws in part 1, the audience gave it a chance to the film and made it shine at the box office. It has literally set the standard for VFX work in the Indian cinema and part 2 promises to come much stronger. While the film continues to stay in discussions, one scene and its pictures are going viral on the internet, which proves Deepika Padukone played Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the first part. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the face of Ranbir‘s mother i.e. Amrita wasn’t disclosed in the first part. The makers decided to keep the suspense around the character. But all thanks to technology, fans have managed to spot the actress’ face from a particular scene using slow-motion capture. And yes, it’s none other than Deepika.

Honestly, we aren’t surprised that it’s Deepika Padukone playing Amrita in Brahmastra, as per viral pictures and videos. Most of the viewers, who watched part 1 in theatres, were sure that it is Deepika who played Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and her silhouette was enough to make their guess right. Now, some Twitter users are sharing pictures and slow-motion videos from the film’s OTT streaming.

Have a look at them:

Here is Deepika Padukone's glimps from bhramastra part one – shiva ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0PWHvSznhp — horny sanera (@FilesDeepika) November 3, 2022

It wasn't clear at the cinemas maybe coz of 3D! So, it is Deepika #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/xLiNQopRv7 — Saaketh Kaashyap (@SaakethKaashyap) November 4, 2022

watching brahmastra and Mother deepika padukone just appeared pic.twitter.com/ryqqUCkB3d — ritz! bluelance torydarius breakdown (@heronsdales) November 6, 2022

Let’s see what Brahmastra 2 makers have to say about Deepika Padukone’s viral pictures and videos from part 1!

Are you excited to see Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra 2? Share with us through comments. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

