Laal Singh Chaddha has been one of the biggest Bollywood upsets in recent times. The film was Aamir Khan’s ambitious project and was in the making for a long time. It is an official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ classic film, Forrest Gump. Here’s how much it earned at the box office in India.

Helmed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, the film did receive some favourable reviews. However, even before its release, the film suffered huge damage due to negativity on social media and a subject which was kind of niche for the masses. As a result, it went on to become one of the biggest disasters in Bollywood. Aamir Khan is known for inaugurating box office clubs of 100, 200 and 300 crores, but his ambitious project failed to cross even 60 crores.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Laal Singh Chaddha at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 12 crores

Day 2- 7.16 crores

Day 3- 8.80 crores

Day 4- 10 crores

First weekend (4-day)- 37.96 crores

Day 5- 7.87 crores

Day 6- 2.10 crores

Day 7- 1.70 crores

Day 8- 1.35 crores

First week (8-day)- 50.98 crores

Day 9- 1.25 crores

Day 10- 1.50 crores

Day 11- 1.80 crores

Day 12- 0.50 crore

Day 13- 0.40 crore

Day 14- 0.25 crore

Day 15- 0.15 crore

Second week- 5.85 crores

Rest of the days- 1.85 crores

Lifetime- 58.68 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

