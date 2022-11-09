Bollywood’s favourite couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt once again became the talk of the town after they welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday. Since then, fans and several celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Gal Gadot, and many more congratulated the couple on becoming new parents.

Alia was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai for her delivery on November 6. It is the same hospital where the late Rishi Kapoor received treatment and also breathed his last. The actress also took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the baby girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon the internet was abuzz with photos and videos of the actors with kids. In one of the pics, Alia Bhatt was seen resting on the bed with a child next to her baby. However, it turns out the picture was fake. Neither Alia nor Ranbir Kapoor shared the picture of their daughter yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmyXpress (@filmyxpress)

Previously, Alia shared the happy news on their behalf by posting a sketch of a lion family of three. The creative also had words written by Alia: “And in the best news of our lives — our baby is here … and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji).”

She captioned it, “We are officially bursting with love — blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Later in the evening, when Ranbir’s mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was tapped in Mumbai, she was asked about the baby. Neetu expressed her excitement while speaking to the media. She also gave Alia Bhatt’s health update. Neetu Kapoor said, “I am really happy about the birth of a baby girl. Alia is absolutely okay and everything is fine.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot on April 14 this year, announced their pregnancy in June. Post the announcement, the couple was seen together, sharing the screen for the first time, in Brahmastra.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Baby Girl To Have Her Own Floor In Their 8-Storey Swanky Skyscraper Bungalow That Includes A Swimming Pool & Much More?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram