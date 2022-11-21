It was a fair sixth weekend for Kantara (Hindi) as 1.85 crores more came in. This is the sixth week running for the film so it has practically done its job. Still, since week after week the film was collecting well, one waited to see how it would kickstart its campaign for the sixth week.

Of course, it was always going to be difficult since Drishyam 2 was releasing and after long there was a film that was set to embark on a big opening. Otherwise even though there was one or the other film releasing, none was the kind that was fetching audience attention in such a big way that Kantara (Hindi) would be left totally behind. It was still continuing to keep the box office engaged in its own little capacity and at least over the weekends it was seeing good jumps coming its way.

Well, not in the sixth weekend as the collections were impacted for the very first time. Still, the overall moolah that has been accumulated is still so big that today the film stands at 81.10 crores*.

With some stability from this point on, Kantara will come close to the 85 crores mark and from there it would be its journey towards the 90 crores milestone that would be closely observed. There have been very few films that have ended their run in the 90s and the Rishab Shetty affair would unfortunately be joining that list.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

