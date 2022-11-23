South actor Rishab Shetty has been garnering accolades and how! Ever since his last film Kantara hit the screens, in October, the actor became the talk of the town for all the interesting reasons. The film not only became an instant box office hit, but it also continues to receive praise from audiences and critics. After shattering some records at the box office, the actor has now been making headlines for talking about the actress’ he’d want to work with.

Earlier, the film landed in legal trouble for hurting the religious sentiments of many people. The film enjoyed a two-month-long golden run at the box office.

Recently, Rishab Shetty opened up about many things including his upcoming projects, while talking in detail about Kantara’s box office success. However, it is the actor’s shocking comment about the leading ladies of the South that he made recently. During his latest interview, the actor was asked about the actresses he would want to work with in the near future.

When Rishab Shetty was asked who amongst Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi he’d like to work with in his next project, he replied saying “I don’t like them.” The Kantara actor told Gulte.com, “I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers.” Without naming the aforementioned actresses, Shetty also said, “These actors, I don’t like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha.”

While Rishab Shetty didn’t mention anyone’s name he called them the finest performers of recent times. For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna entered showbiz with Rishabh Shetty’s film Kirik Party in 2016.

Well, from past some time, Rashmika Mandanna and Rishab Shetty seem to be at the loggerheads with each other. Earlier, she clapped back with kindness when she was trolled for allegedly ‘forgetting her roots’ and not watching Kantara.

