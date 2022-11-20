Overwhelmed by the success of her latest release ‘Yashoda’, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a thank you note and said that she is on cloud nine over the love pouring in for her film.

Samantha took to Twitter to thank that audience for the support.

She wrote: “Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it!”

“I am on cloud nine. And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also expressed her gratitude to the film’s director and co-stars.

She wrote: “And I am also grateful to the directors, Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work. To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gaaru, Unni Mukundan gaaru, and to rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and ever grateful. With love, Samantha.”

‘Yashoda’ was released on November 11. It features Samantha as a surrogate mother, who becomes a victim of a deep-routed medical scam. Apart from her, the movie also featured Unni Mukundan as Dr Gautham, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Dr Madhubala, Murali Sharma as police commissioner Balram, Sampath Raj as Vasudeva IPS, Rajiv Kumar Aneja as External affairs minister, Divya Sripada as Leela, etc.

