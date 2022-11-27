As expected, Bhediya saw good growth coming its way as the film entered the double-digit score. Yes, it should have happened on Friday itself but the fact that it happened on Saturday itself instead of waiting all the way till Sunday is good news as well. The film has a lot at stake and it’s a positive sign indeed that things have started looking up for the Amar Kaushik affair right on time.

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer collected 9.57 crores on Saturday and that’s a good jump over 7.48 crores that it had collected on Friday. What’s needed is that the momentum continues now right till Sunday and there is a good jump all over again. Post that even from Monday the numbers would need to be much closer to the Friday mark so that eventually the first week turns out to be healthy.

Currently, Bhediya stands at 17.05 crores and the target that it’s chasing is 32.26 crores that was collected by Stree which belonged to the same genre and came from the same production house Maddock Films.

It would be tough to reach there as it would mean a very big jump all over again. However, as long as it can cross the 30 crores mark, it would be good as well as that would mean the stage is set for the creature comedy to prosper during the weekdays.

