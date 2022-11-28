After a lesser-than-expected, though fair start on Friday, Bhediya did well to gather itself well during the weekend. That was the need of the hour as well since this one is an expensive film made for the big screen and theatrical revenue was a must for it. Moreover, and very importantly, it’s a good film too and needed to find an audience, otherwise one may have wondered what really to make for theatres if this didn’t work either.

Thankfully though, audiences have woken up to the Amar Kaushik-directed creature comedy and that has resulted in a weekend number of 28.55 crores, what with 11.50 crores coming in on Sunday. Varun Dhawan‘s last film JugJugg Jeeyo had taken an opening weekend of 36.93 crores and while that’s a bigger number, hopefully, Bhediya should reduce the gap in days to follow. That film had a first week of 53.55 crores and Bhediya would do well enough if it manages to come close to the 50 crores by the end of first week. From there on it would be all about making the best of the showcasing and gather moolah.

For the exhibition circle, this is a good time though as after a weekend of 64.14 crores that Drishyam 2 had enjoyed last weekend, it’s yet another collective haul of over 65 crores that have come between Drishyam 2 and Bhediya. Hopefully, there would be momentum right into the weekdays as well and at least 40 crores more would come between the two films to result in a 100 crore week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

