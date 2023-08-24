All the Rajini fans, rejoice! Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is coming to a leading digital streaming platform after enjoying its dream run at the ticket window. Directed by Nelson, Jailer has minted Rs 550 crore and counting at the box office. The film that was released in theatres on August 11 may have an early OTT release, several reports have suggested. This comes as good news for fans who cannot get enough of Thalaiva in action in theatres.

Jailer braved the Gadar 2 storm while also facing stiff competition from OMG 2 at the box office and emerged victorious. The film has already become the second-fastest Tamil film to breach the Rs 550 crore mark, raking the amount in just 12 days. The fastest film to achieve the feat was Rajinikanth’s 2.0 which achieved the feat in just 8 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per a BollywoodLife report, OTT giant Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of Jailer for a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore. The report further added that Jailer has closed a four-week special deal with Netflix, so the film will most likely not land on the OTT platform in the first week of September. The action-thriller will reportedly premiere on Netflix 6-8 weeks after its theatrical release, potentially in the last week of September. However, neither makers nor Netflix have released a statement regarding Jailer’s OTT release yet.

Along with Rajinikanth, Jailer also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi. The film boasts high-on cameos from Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. However, what truly takes the cake for Jailer is TamannaaH Bhatia’s special number Kaavaalaa which became a chart buster even before the release of the film and continues to break the internet. The frenzy around the song also forced makers to release a Hindi version of the song, titled ‘Tu Aaja Re’.

Meanwhile, Superstar Rajini will next be seen in TJ Gnanvel’s Thalaivar 170 which is looking forward to lock a 2024 release. There have also been speculations related to Rajinikanth’s last film tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 171’ for which he has collaborated with Lokesh Kangaraj. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Must Read: Kantara 2: Sequel Led By Rishab Shetty Sees An Unbelievable Hike Of 681% In Budget Compared To Part 1’s 16 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News