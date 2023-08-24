Dulquer Salmaan-led King of Kotha was released in theatres earlier today (August 24), but unfortunately, there is sad news for the makers. According to reports pouring in, the Abhilash Joshiy film – which has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences, has been leaked online.

While fans are flocking to theatres to see Dulqueer’s gangster avatar, the entire film is now available for download on several pirated sites and torrent websites. Read on for details.

As reported by India.com, Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha has been leaked online just hours after the film was released in theatres. As per the report, the Abhilash Joshiy-directed action thriller film is available for free download in HD quality on several Torrent websites and other sites. This leak on day one will surely affect the box office business of KOK.

King Of Kotha is not the only film to fall prey to online piracy in recent times. Several recently released movies have also leaked online, including Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, and many more.

KOK follows the life of gangster Kannan, who rules the crime-infested town of Kotha. After being humiliated by Kannan and his men, cop Shahul Haasan tactfully plots the return of a former gangster named Kotha Rajendran alias “Raju” (Dulquer Salmaan), thus leading to a transformative turn of events.

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha features an ensemble cast of talents like Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran. The film was released today and is being loved by many.

