Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most famous actors worldwide, and there is no denying that fact. If you don’t believe that, just look at the box office collections of his last release, Pathaan and the advanced box office collections of his next, Jawan – globally. While ticket sales for the SRK film already began in UAE, USA, Germany and Australia, bookings have also begun domestically.

While not all of India, Khan’s fans in Mumbai can now book their tickets for the first-day shows of the Badshah of Bollywood as its advance bookings have opened here.

We recently logged into Book My Show (BMS) and were thrilled that the advance booking for Jawan has begun in Mumbai. Currently, booking for the first-day shows of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is available at INOX: Insignia at R Mall, Thane. With 10 shows allotted to the film on the first day, the first show is scheduled for 7 AM and the last for 10:40 PM. And seats are already being booked.

While the Day 1 advance booking for Jawan has opened in Mumbai already, Shah Rukh Khan fans in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Kochi may have to wait a little longer. Ticket sales are still open in these areas. The film has been working wonders with its advance booking internationally.

Last evening, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and announced to the world that the trailer of his upcoming action-thriller – Jawan, will be unveiled at the Burj Khalifa on August 31 at 9 PM. He has now unveiled the film’s latest track, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara as its lead and Vijay Sethupathi in the negative. It also features Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Thalapathy Vijay in special appearances. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

