Akshay Kumar is a fitness inspiration for numerous fans across the country. The ‘OMG 2’ actor, who is by far the fittest actor in the film industry, is known for his disciplined lifestyle. But, do you know that the actor was once slapped by his co-star Katrina Kaif on the sets of a Bollywood film. Yes, you read that right!

The incident took place during the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. During the promotions of the film, the 55-year-old actor had revealed that Katrina Kaif had slapped him for real while filming one of the crucial scenes of the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

When the actors had visited The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions, comedian Kapil Sharma who hosts the show had asked Katrina Kaif about retakes in the films. Kapil questioned, “Akshay pajji key saath film mein aapne romance bhi kiya hai aur aapne unko thappad bhi mara hai. Kaunse scene mein zyada retake hue?” In response to this, the ‘Tiger 3’ actress said, “Nahi, thappad wala scene mein koi retake nahi tha. Ek hi baar kiya.” Adding to the actress’ statement, Akshay Kumar had said, “Asli mein hua tha. Asli mein mara hai. Wo actually gap nazar aa jaate toh isne asli mein pail diya.”

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Kapil then had asked Katrina about her romantic scenes with Akshay and if those required retakes. She said, “Nei romantic wale scenes mein bhi hum zyada retake nei karte. Akshay aur mera tuning bohot acha hai.” Well, considering the fact that Akshay Kumar is a perfectionist and also works very fast, this was not that surprising. Isn’t it?

On the work front, the on-screen duo has been paired together in many films, including ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Namaste London’, ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Welcome’, ‘De Dana Dan’ and ‘Tees Maar Khan’. At present, Akshay Kumar was last seen in ‘OMG 2’, while Katrina Kaif is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan.

