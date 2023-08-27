Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s alleged love story is a tale as old as time. Once the couple was madly in love with each other and their relationship has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial Bollywood relationships of all time. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Aish appeared on Karan Johar’s controversial chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and called Salman “My life”. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in the day, both Aishwarya and Salman were head-over-heels in love and appeared at public events together. The ex-couple had reportedly met on the sets of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, also starring Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Though their love story that started in the late 90s had ended in a tumultuous breakup, it continues to be one of the most discussed topics even after many years. Several old videos and edited clips of the duo together or during interviews often hit headlines.

Now, coming back to the ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode that showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan responding to a question about Salman Khan during the popular rapid-fire round. Karan Johar asked the actress, “What comes to your mind when I say the following names” and took the name of Salman Khan. In response to this in the original video, the beauty queen was seen responding as “Next Question”, but now in an edited video, doing rounds on social media, her response has been changed and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be heard saying, “My life”.

Here’s the edited video:

Have a look at the original one:

The video has sparked a lot of controversy online and people started reacting to the video. One user said, “Heartfelt Condolences to the editor muji,” while another said, “Maybe Karan johar said Abhishek Bachchan then Aishwarya said My Life”. A third comment read, “Koi ye video Abhishek bhaiya Ko Na dikha de”. One netizen said, “Editor needs Oscar”. Another one wrote, “Ashwariya Ka Talak Karke Hi Rahenge”.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now happily married to actor Abhishek Bachchan and shares a 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.While Salman Khan is still single and busy with his work commitments.

