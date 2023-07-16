Abhishek Bachchan has been busy in the past couple of years and has delivered some very good performances. The actor has been making sure to try his hand at as many genres as he can with his line up of projects. While he still has a hefty one that he is working on, the latest rumours about him hinted that he is about to enter politics. But turns out there is no truth to these claims.

Describing himself as the most apolitical person on the planet, Abhishek currently holidaying abroad, dismisses all rumours of entering politics.

“I have no idea where that came from,” says Abhishek Bachchan. Perhaps the fact that his mother Jaya Bachchan is in politics aided the rumour to be fuelled?

In an earlier interaction Abhishek Bachchan had spoken of public expectations regarding his conduct.

“They all want me to do well.And they get very upset when I do something wrong.They are very protective about me.They even understand that I don’t imitate my father.What I do comes very naturally to me.I’m very proud to be my father’s son.If my acting resembles his ,I’m very happy about it.No way am I going to try to change that.”

In the same interview Abhishek Bachchan had also spoken about keeping his distance from politics. “I am an actor, and not a politician.I don’t understand politics. Hopefully in the coming years I will understand acting a little better.”

