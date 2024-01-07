Since yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been making headlines for different reasons. The film, which Sandeep Reddy Vanga helms, was released on big screens on December 1, facing a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. Last night, the entire unit of Animal celebrated the film’s success that saw who’s who from the star cast making a dazzling appearance. On the other hand, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar slammed the film, calling its success ‘dangerous.’ However, the makers have responded to the same.

For the unversed, at the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the renowned lyricist bashed the film and expressed concern for films in which a man “asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman.” Now, the makers of the film have reacted to the same, and their response has received flak from netizens. Scroll down.

Taking to Twitter, the official page of Animal reacted to the criticism and told Javed Akhtar that his all his art form is a big false as he couldn’t understand the betrayal of a lover. The Tweet read, “Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said “lick my shoe” then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let’s just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period. @Javedakhtarjadu.”

Soon after the Tweet went viral, netizens trolled Animal makers for responding to every criticism. One suggested that if they had to defend every criticism then they had made a problematic movie. Commenting on the tweet, a user wrote, “Agar har criticism ka answer dena pad raha hai you know you made a problematic movie!!”

Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE 🙃 & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it… — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) January 7, 2024

While another said, “You all call yourself as Alpha males and get affected by someone’s comments every few days lol.” A third one wrote, “Imagine the desperate need to respond to every critical opinion only proves your need for approval and validation. Besides it is a testimony to how toxic, problematic and societally harmful the film is.”

A fourth user commented, “All you art form is a big False.. Sandeep is saying this to Jawed Akhtar saab..Pride Air carries the weight of arrogance in making three movies..Sandeep’s excessive pride has grown.Time favors everyone..and people stand by you during good times..Bad times will come, and those who were with you will be the ones trolling you..”

All you art form is a big False.. Sandeep is saying this to Jawed Akhtar saab..Pride Air carries the weight of arrogance in making three movies..Sandeep's excessive pride has grown.Time favors everyone..and people stand by you during good times..Bad times will come, and those… — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 7, 2024

A section of netizens even claimed that the Tweet had been made by the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Animal Makers’ response to Javed Akhtar? Do let us know.

