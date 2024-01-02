Karan Johar was recently part of a roundtable of directors where he totally obsessed over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. While he established Ranbir Kapoor as the best actor in the country, he could not help but flatter Sandeep with his comments on the film.

Talking about Animal, KJo did not worry about what people would think of him for liking such a film. But he certainly is in love with the film as he could not stop praising Reddy’s conviction to make a film like this.

Talking on the Galatta Plus pan-India roundtable, the filmmaker said, “I felt something is wrong with me, something is wrong with him (Vanga), but something put together is very right about this film. You can debate about it, you can debate the politics, the scenes, but I am aroused and engaged by the cinema of this film.”

Karan Johar even elaborated on why he loved the film. Talking about Reddy Vanga’s vision, he said, “You get into the nitty-gritty of every film, and you can find flaws and red flags, but for me, the biggest green flag is the talent of this man who has conceptualized this film. I have seen so many good films this year, but the only film which taught me something was this film.”

After the interview, some pictures of Karan Johar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga went viral. Looking at the pictures, people wondered if there was a collaboration between the two. Netizens were quick enough to find the connection and react to it.

A Redditor wrote, “If Kjo is fraternizing with you…it means you have arrived. He only butters the well-toasted breads.’ Another comment read, “Kjo will attach his name to anyone or anything that is trending and successful.” A third comment agreed and wrote, “Yes, so true! Happens all the time. I remember how Vijay Devarakonda was treated and thrown away like trash.”

One more dig read, “Jidhar wazan udhar bhajan.” An irked user wrote, “The way he was praising Sandeep… it was so obvious he was s*cking up to him.” Another comment read, “Klassic Karan.”

Some pointed out how Karan Johar picks up people when they are at the peak of their careers and then destroys them. A comment read, “picked up Rajamouli Akki Vijay at their peak.” Another comment read, “Kjo was and always has been a parasite. Right from SRK to Ranbir and now Vanga.” A user called Reddy and Karan’s combination “Barbenheimer.”

Some even pointed out the filmmaker’s businessman acumen. A comment read, “Vanga could slap him, and he would still praise him on the smoothness and firmness of his hand.” Another comment read, “So can we expect Dharma and SRV to collaborate in the future? Being a shrewd businessman, Kjo would definitely love to co-produce SRV’s films.”

People even had fun over their supposed collaboration. A comment read, “Kjo killed Anurag Kashyap and Rohit Shetty’s careers. Now coming for Vangas.” Another dig read, “Kabhi lover kabhi animal.. starting RK, Alia Bhatt, produced by KJo, directed by Sandip Ready Baigan.” One user wrote, “Animal ko bhi Kuch Kuch hota hai.” Another user took a Brahmastra dig and wrote, “Is jungle se mera kutch toh rishta hai ishaa.”

