Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Indian Cinema, enjoyed a massive fan following and stardom than any of his contemporaries at that time. After stepping into showbiz with his debut film Aakhri Khat’ in 1966, he rose to fame with his 1969 film ‘Aradhana’ where he appeared in a double role. Later, he appeared in some super hit films like Swarg, Ghar Parivaar, Avtaar, Namak Haraam, Haathi Mere Saathi, Sachaa Jhutha, and Do Raaste, among many others in the career span of 25 years. The late superstar was recently remembered by his fans and family on his 81st birth anniversary.

As we often remember the late actor, we will tell you about the time when his downfall started and actor-filmmaker Mehmood slapped him on the sets of his film ‘Janta Hawaldar.’ Yes, you heard that right! Despite enjoying a humongous fan following, he has often made headlines for his arrogant behavior with fans and co-stars on the sets of the film.

The story goes back to the time when Rajesh Khanna was shooting for ‘Janta Hawaldar’ at Mehmood’s farmhouse. Helmed by Mehmood, it also stars Hema Malini, Yogeeta Bali and others. It all happened when Rajesh Khanna met Mehmood’s son at the farmhouse, who came and greeted the superstar very ‘casually.’ It is being said that Khanna got irked after his son came, said just ‘Hello’, and moved ahead. Hurt by the action, he decided to take revenge in his own style, as per YouTube Channel 70mm With Rahoul.

Mind you, it happened during the late ‘70s when Rajesh Khanna was facing a tough time professionally as none of his films were working at the box office. Thinking of himself as a massive star, Khanna was utterly disappointed with Mehmood’s son’s casual behavior towards the ‘superstar’ who felt humiliated in front of the whole crew. Later, to show his star power, he decided to take revenge on everyone standing there by arriving very late on the sets.

After making the whole unit wait for hours daily, Mehmood first warned Rajesh Khanna and asked him to arrive on the set on time to finish the film on time. But seeing no change in his behavior despite the warning, one day, Mehmood slapped Rajesh Khanna and told him that he was being paid for his role and to finish the film on time. Since then, Rajesh Khanna started coming on Janta Hawaldar sets on time and finished the film’s shoot on time.

