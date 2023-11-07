Love affairs, breakups, marriages, and divorces in Bollywood have always been the talking point. Right from actors falling in love with each other on the sets of the films to breaking up or having extramarital affairs, yesteryear’s actors continue to make strong headlines with exciting stories about their personal lives, leaving their fans shocked. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Rajesh Khanna expressed his jealousy against Sanjeev Kumar on the set of a film.

Amongst the Bollywood biggies, Sanjeev was one of the top actors who enjoyed a massive fan following with his common man image. Also known as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, he has appeared in a number of films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Aandhi, Angoor, Khilona, Silsila, Shatranj Ke Khilari, and many more. However, the actor left everyone heartbroken when he left for his heavenly abode on November 6, 1985, after suffering from a heart attack.

Not many know, that Sanjeev Kumar had once gotten into a heated engagement with Rajesh Khanna after rumors of his affair with actress Anju Mahendroo went viral and reached Khanna. The story goes back to the time when Namak Haraam actor was in a happy space with Anju. After being in a live-in relationship for seven long years, they called it quits in 1972. It is being said that they parted ways after Anju reportedly refused to settle down with him.

However, years later, rumors of Anuj’s affair with Sanjeev Kumar began doing the rounds of tabloids, which didn’t go down well with Rajesh Khanna. Later in an interview, Anuj revealed that after their breakup, Khanna nursed the misconception of her affair with Sanjeev, who was her mother’s brother. After some time, when both had a scene together in a film, the legendary actor took the opportunity to take revenge. In the scene, Khanna had to slap Sanjeev, and following the grudges, he gave him a hard one.

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Anju Mahendroo said, “I was never attracted to Hari. For me, he was my mother’s brother. In fact, there was one actress who had told everyone that I was having an affair with Hari. My ex-boyfriend believed that I had a relationship with Hari and long after we had broken off he nursed the misconception. Years later, when Hari and he worked together in a film and he had to slap Hari in a scene, he gave a really hard one. Hari and he never got along.”

Anju Mahendroo in the same interview, also revealed that after she broke up with Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, along with Basuda Bhattacharya, came home to meet her where she told them, “this is no condolence meeting.”

Quite an interesting one, isn’t it?

