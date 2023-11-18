Sridevi and Hema Malini, prominent leading ladies of the 1980s, both achieved tremendous success with numerous blockbuster films in their illustrious careers. Despite persistent rumors of a supposed cold war between them, the reality was quite the opposite—they maintained a genuinely amicable and friendly relationship.

Their shared South Indian roots facilitated a strong bond between the two stars. However, there was a notable instance when Sridevi playfully teased Hema, adding an unmissable touch to their camaraderie. Scroll down to know more.

Being the superhit actress of her era, Sridevi frequently hit the headlines due to her link-up rumors. While there was once a steady buzz about the diva getting secretly married to actor Mithun Chakraborty, on the other hand, there was another report of Sridevi being in an affair with an already-married actor, Jeetendra. However, in one of her earlier interviews with a leading magazine in 1984, Sridevi shut it all with a sassy response.

Sridevi emphasized that she has never been to Jeetu’s hotel room, nor has he ever come to her home. Despite the rumors and speculations, she maintained that this was the truth. Sridevi is neither naive nor a calculative person. She firmly asserts that she is not a man-eater. Such rumors are not new to her, and she is accustomed to and prepared to deal with things like this. Despite her conservative upbringing, her parents understand the nature of the industry. The actress finds him to be a very decent man.

During the same conversation, the actress faced questions about her friend Hema Malini’s choice to date the already-married Dharmendra. The conversation delved into the perception that having second wives was commonplace in the South. Sridevi, in her response, subtly conveyed that dating a married man was not aligned with her principles, and she asserted that she would never engage in such a relationship. Additionally, she defended the claims about women from Southern culture, as reported by Bollywoodshaadis.

She said, “I will never marry a married man. It’s a wrong belief that second wives are a common feature in the South. Even here, it’s a big thing to marry a married man or have a second wife. Everyone gossips about it. People are more conservative in the South than in Bombay.”

It’s important to note that friendships in the film industry can be complex, and the genuine connections between stars like Sridevi and Hema Malini offer a refreshing perspective amidst the occasional rumors and speculations that often circulate in Bollywood. Their camaraderie serves as a testament to the diversity of relationships that can exist within the world of Indian cinema.

