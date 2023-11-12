When Rajinikanth Left Fans Amused After Making Surprise Guest Appearance In Mithun Chakraborty's Bengali Film - Can You Guess Which One?

Rajinikanth is always making news for his brilliant performances. The actor’s fans are in for a treat in the upcoming months as Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam is all set to hit theatres. Though the megastar is playing an extended cameo, fans cannot wait to see him spread his magic on the big screens again. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth returns to the director’s chair with ‘Lal Salaam’ and the audience is eagerly waiting. While Rajinikanth is popular for his work in the Tamil and Hindi film industry, do you know that the actor was once part of a Bengali film as well? Read on!

Rajinikanth fans in Bengal were delighted when the star made a surprise cameo appearance in ‘Bhagya Debata’. This happened 27 years ago in 1995. The Bengali film was directed by Raghuram and starred Mithun Chakraborty and Rituparna Sengupta in lead roles. Bhagya Debata was later dubbed in Hindi as Krantikari.

Talking about his cameo appearance, the superstar was seen as a singer who is seen performing on stage. The song became an instant hit with the audience and fans were taken aback to see Rajinikanth doing a guest role in a Bengali film.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, Rajinikanth did the cameo role after he was requested by Mithun Chakraborty. The duo went on to work in another film titled Bhrashtachar. In many interviews, the lead actress Rituparna spoke about her experience of working with the superstar and how she thought it was a privilege to share screen space.

Talking about Rajinikanth’s upcoming release – Lal Salaam, the film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The film is reportedly set against the background of cricket and communism and will have an extended cameo of the Jailer actor. The teaser of the film was released today on the occasion of Diwali.

Watch the teaser here:

Earlier, Aishwarya had shared her father’s first look from the film. In the poster, Rajinikanth sports a beard and is dressed in a Jodhpuri suit, paired with sunglasses and a red hat. The Gateway of India can be seen in the backdrop. She wrote: “#Moideenbhai …welcome …#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing ! #blessed.”

See her post here:

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Thalaivar 170, where he will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after 30 years. The film will also star Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier in significant roles.

Looks like Kabali actor fans have a lot to look forward to!

