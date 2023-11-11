When Kamal Haasan decides to work on something, he gives every last effort that’s left in him to improve the quality of his work, and everyone who knows him would agree with this. We recently did some super-interesting articles around Marudhanayagam, a KH film that could’ve put the Indian cinema on the World map way earlier than Baahubali, RRR.

But today, we’ll talk about how Kamal once wanted a film so badly to be made he started it with Rishi Kapoor and ended with Saif Ali Khan as the leading hero. Not just these two, actors like Ajith Kumar, Jackie Chan, Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Katrina Kaif, and Ravi Teja were also reportedly being approached for it.

Can you imagine what level of scale it would’ve been if Kamal Haasan had been able to convince some rich producers that it was a great idea? Oh, this article started when I researched about Kamal being replaced by Sunny Deol in Ghatak. But that’s an exciting story for some other day.

From Rishi Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan!

Today, we’ll talk about the adventures of Thalaivan Irukkiraan and how it was almost made in Hindi with the title ‘Amar Hai.’ Still, the script turned out to be ‘too political’ for the producers to invest. It started in 2008 when Kamal approached actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Mohanlal, and Venkatesh to be a part of the film.

Trisha and Shriya Saran (who originally starrer in Marmayogi, another shelved project of Kamal Haasan) were retained so KH can use their allocated dates from the previously shelved film. Things went south soon after Kamal Haasan registered the film’s title with his production house called Raaj Kamal Films International.

Even Jackie Chan was approached by Kamal Haasan!

Everything went silent for four years, but in 2012, Haasan returned with reports stating that he would produce the film with Shankar directing it, starring Jackie Chan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, and Asin. Again, owing to some unreported issues, the film couldn’t get more producers on board as it was designed to be a high-budget drama.

Again, after a few years, in 2015, it was said that Saif Ali Khan would be starting with Kamal Haasan in the film and things like a “contemporary story, touching on politics, finance, and the underworld” and “an action film with lots of emotion” were said about it. KH even compared it with Brian De Palma’s 1987 classic The Untouchables.

Cities like Mumbai and Delhi in India, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States were shortlisted to shoot the film. But, alas! Once again, things went silent, and the hopes were lost. Since then, Kamal Haasan hasn’t given any update about this, and just like Marudhanayagam, we wish even Thalaivan Irukkiraan could see the light of the day at some point in the future.

