Salaar is a very important film in Prabhas’ career. After Baahubali: The Conclusion, there have been huge expectations on his shoulders, but films like Radhe Shyam and Saaho did not live upto the pre-release buzz. Prashanth Neel and makers are trying their level best to hit the right chords with their upcoming action-thriller, even if it means burning a huge amount of money in re-shoots, which eventually went down the drain. Scroll below for more details!

There is a lot of pressure on the team as Salaar will be witnessing a box office clash with Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan is fresh from the success of Pathaan and Jawan, so box office sure is going to be set on fire. With an ace filmmaker like Rajkumar Hirani donning the director’s hat, there lies a lot of faith in the film. Even Atlee previously claimed that SRK’s third outing of 2023 would turn out to be the biggest blockbuster.

As per a recent report by Track Tollywood, production company Hombale Films is currently in a lot of loss as Prashanth Neel re-shot a lot of scenes. Owing to this, the budget went out of hand but eventually, the team decided to delete the footage of re-takes as they weren’t very satisfied.

The Salaar producers have lost a lot of money because the deleted footage was reportedly very long, and many expensive scenes, like the one featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj’s childhood, have been axed. There is also a huge stress as the film witnessed a lot of postponements and is now finally releasing, but a magnum opus like Dunki has created a lot of pressure.

With Prashanth Neel wasting a lot of money due to re-shoots and the budget already crossing the initial estimates, Hombale Films has now refused to postpone the film. Although distribution and other rights have helped the makers recover their budget to a huge extent, the struggle is real considering all aspects. We hope Prabhas starrer lives upto the expectations and turns out to be a profitable affair at the box office.

