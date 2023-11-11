Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story is one of the most talked about in Bollywood. The duo started dating in 2007 and soon their romance became the talk of the town. From making adorable public appearances to talking about each other in various interviews, Deepika and Ranbir were one of the most popular jodis of tinsel town. While the love birds were happy in their own world, the Sawaariya actor’s mom Neetu Kapoor did not approve of Deepu. However, years after their breakup, the veteran actress once spoke about her son’s ex and finally gave her approval! Here is what happened.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s dating situation was not very welcomed by Neetu Kapoor if reports are to be believed. However, after their breakup, during the release of Tamasha, the veteran actress showered praises on Deepika and even admired her chemistry with her son!

The interview is from 2015 when Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha’s trailer was released. Neetu Kapoor told Bollywood Life, “I loved the Tamasha trailer and am looking forward to its release. It looks like a very beautiful, sensitive love story woven by Imtiaz (Ali) and the chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika is amazing. They look simply electrifying when they come together on screen! Deepika has evolved into an amazing actress.”

She was even quizzed about who is her favorite Jodi from Bollywood: Katrina-Ranbir or Deepika-Ranbir. Her reply left everyone in splits as she said, “I think Rishi and Neetu are the best all-time ever pair on screen.”

Tamasha was one of Ranbir-Deepika’s most-loved films. Released in 2015, the film stays relevant to date and Deepu-Ranbir fans love revisiting it.

Recently an old interview of Rishi Kapoor talking about Deepika and Ranbir went viral. In the old interview, Rishi had said that he does not mind Deepu or Katrina as their ghar ki bahu. The veteran actor had told Filmfare, “He’s had two relationships in the past with his co-actresses. We’ve had no problem. It’s up to him who he wants as a wife, as a girlfriend or work with as a co-actor. He’s most welcome to marry whoever he wants. We’d only be happy to have a daughter-in-law.”

Ranbir is happily married to Alia Bhatt and they welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor in 2022. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next release – Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

