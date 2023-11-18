Bollywood, once upon a time, was a place for the darkest and the deepest secrets. Some of them were confirmed much later by eyewitnesses, and others were slipped under the covers. One such story involves Katrina Kaif and her tantrum right before an award show. Kat had to perform at the event; the only problem was that she wasn’t in the mood to perform!

It was the year 2010, and the Tiger 3 actress believed she was the star of the year, delivering two significant hits, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and New York. She was also the female lead in the comedy flick De Dana Dan. However, she was not supposed to get an award for any of them.

When Katrina Kaif came to know about her not getting an award, which she felt she deserved, the actress turned blue when the inevitable happened. Katrina, who was supposed to perform at the said awards, decided not to perform right before her performance was scheduled.

Instead, she went to her vanity and sobbed until one of the dignitaries came down to attend to her personally and cater to her demands. The dignitary was Shekhar Gupta, a renowned journalist who, much later, in one of his blogs, revealed about this incident at the Screen Awards.

In a column published in the Print, he wrote, “And then, in 2010. when Katrina Kaif was to perform, paid fully in advance, she threw a tantrum minutes before her performance as she wasn’t being given any award. I was taken to her vanity van to plead with her. Katrina was all dressed and painted up to perform. And then, the outburst. Why do they always call me but give me no awards?”

Interestingly, he cajoled Katrina and pleased her to perform her set after she was given the award in a special category, which Shekhar Gupta asserted was ‘created.’ to accommodate her. Guess what was the particular category? It was an ‘Entertainer of the Year award!’

So while Vidya Balan won the best actress that night and Kareena Kapoor was the popular choice actress, Katrina Kaif was the Entertainer of the Year. She performed after she was promised an award.

Interestingly, she became a regular at that award show, winning the Popular Choice Actress award the following year for Rajneeti and Tees Maar Khan. She won the same award in 2013 for Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Well, we guess a little Tamasha didn’t harm that much then!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office Flashback: When Kangana Ranaut Beat Shah Rukh Khan’s 500 Crore+ Grossers Pathaan & Jawan, Revisiting Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ Unimaginable Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News