Sushmita Sen is an acclaimed actress, model, and beauty queen who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994. Since then, she has remained a household name. The actress recently got candid about her past and met Donald Trump once.

Though her acting career has witnessed its share of ups and downs, Sushmita Sen is making a gradual comeback, now venturing into the world of streaming. Reflecting on her past, the actress reminisced about a time when she ran the Miss Universe franchise in India, during a period when it was owned by a former US President.

In a discussion with Mid-day, Sushmita Sen disclosed that the offer came her way while she was managing duties at Renee Jewellers and handling numerous endorsement commitments. She said, “The Miss Universe organization called me and asked if I would like to take the franchise. I was like, ‘What? Really?’ Like, that’s a dream. It’s a payback of sorts. I asked them what it entailed because I never had direct relationships with vendors. I then realized how to deal with people because I signed a pretty intense contract when I took on the franchise, and it was owned at that point by Donald Trump.”

Sushmita Sen said, “This didn’t make it easy or fun,” further noting that Donald Trump was never her ‘boss’ at any point during this stint. Sushmita Sen served under Paramount Communication and Madison Square Garden, as they were the owners of the Miss Universe franchise, and she held the position of franchise owner for the former US President.

In 2010, she assumed control of the franchise, renaming it ‘I Am She.’ Over the next three years, she oversaw the training of 30 women in the first year, followed by 25 in each of the subsequent two years—nurturing the potential of numerous young women. However, by 2012, she came to the realization that while she cherished the process of sending girls from India, her dissatisfaction with the people she was working with prompted her to relinquish the franchise.

Sushmita Sen admitted that she met Donald Trump on a few occasions, but she refused to speak about him in greater detail. She added that there are individuals who leave a lasting impression, not solely due to their accomplishments or authority, but simply for the individuals they are. He does not fall into that category.

