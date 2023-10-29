Javed Akhtar is a well-known writer and lyricist in Bollywood who has delivered some chartbuster songs and amazing movie scripts over the years. The veteran screenwriter – who has received several accolades, including 5 National Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan, is known for speaking his mind on various topics and not mincing his words.

In a recent chat, the lyricist got candid about classic songs being revived and the problem he has with it. Talking about how the commercial aspect attached to the remakes adds a sour taste, the veteran lyricist compared the presence of rap in restored tracks to adding ‘psychedelic light in Ajanta and disco music in Taj Mahal.’ Read on to know all he said.

During a recent conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast Cyrus Says, Javed Akhtar got candid about classic songs being revived. He said, “Remembering the past, giving certain importance to it, trying to revive it is not wrong at all. It is appreciable, but at the same time this kind of commercial dependence on the past is not a healthy attitude.”

Javed Akhtar continued, “At least preserve its dignity. You take a song with beautiful lyrics, good meaning and then add your own bizarre antras (stanzas) to it, that is not done. It is like putting psychedelic light in Ajanta or disco music in Taj Mahal. That is not done.”

The acclaimed writer-lyricist added, “These are memorable songs, by great singers, writers, composers, you should respect them. This is a cultural heritage. You want to revive it, sure go ahead, you want to someone else to sing it with new orchestra and arrangement, there is no problem in that. Like, you take a (KL) Saigal song and make Arijit (Singh) sing it, it is fine. But you take that song and add a rap in between, that’s not done.”

Some of Javed Akhtar’s notable contribution to music includes Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sandese Aate Hain, Tere Liye, and Iktara, among others. He has also provided the lyrics for Dil Chahta Hai, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Mr. India, and more hit films.

What do you think of classic songs being revived and having rap in them?

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut, From Comparing Mumbai With Pakistan & The Controversial “Wife Daughter Snub” Comment Allegedly Taking Digs At Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Is Proving To Be Controversy Queen Since Forever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News