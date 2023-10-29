Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind unapologetically. Be it a press conference, her Instagram profile, or a chat show, the Queen actress’ statements are always making news. Kangana is currently waiting to see how her latest film Tejas is performing at the box office. The film opened to a cold response but hopes are high that the film’s performance will improve over the coming days.

While fans rush to theatres to catch Kangana’s new avatar in Tejas, we look at some of her shocking claims that have made headlines over the years. Be it her feud with Karan Johar on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan or her subtle attack on her industry peers, here are some of her most controversial statements.

5 Most Controversial Statements Of Kangana Ranaut

1. When Kangana got blocked by Twitter (Now X)

Kangana is truly the ‘Queen Of Controversies’. Once Kangana had criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the alleged violence that took place after the announcement of State Assembly Election results on May 2. She filled Twitter with her controversial opinions and ended up getting banned from the micro-blogging website.

Kangana had spoken about the same and had said, “We’ve been clear that we’ll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.”

2. When she took subtle digs at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage

Kangana took jibes at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor without mentioning their names. She claimed that Alia was snubbed from a Kapoor family trip, “In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own … besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ….This farzi jodi needs to be exposed,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

3. Kangana’s nepotism remark on Karan Johar

In a previous season of Koffee With Karan, Kangana Ranaut called Karan ‘The flag bearer of nepotism’ and since then both of them haven’t seen eye to eye. Her remarks went viral on social media and many bashed her for her direct jibe.

4. When she compared Mumbai to Pakistan

Once Kangana left everyone shocked after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan. Kangana Ranaut had said, “Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir (sic)?”

5. When she declared her relationship with Hrithik Roshan

Fans were shocked when Kangana Ranaut claimed that Hrithik Roshan was dating her during the shoot of Krrish. While Hrithik denied it, Kangana stuck to her side of the story. The truth? No one really knows yet!

Kangana is truly the ‘Queen of controversies’.

