Dunki Box Office Day 18 (Early Trends): Post A 60%+ Jump On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan's Film Grows Further To Move Forward In Style!

The weekend continued to be noteworthy for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki after a superb 60% jump on day 17th; the film has further jumped on day 18 at the box office. Yes, this was predicted to happen, but it’s a positive sign as it didn’t go into crashing mode in its 3rd weekend.

Its competition in Prabhas‘ Salaar didn’t really impact as severely as it could’ve because both the films received mixed responses from the audience & critics alike. Shah’s much-awaited union with the ‘sultan of emotional dramas’ Rajkumar Hirani didn’t connect as much as his previous films.

Hirani’s 3 Idiots broke every record to enter the 200 crore club in 2009; now look at the Indian box office collections of Dunki and tell if they’re really up to the standards of Raju + Shah Rukh Khan. We thought the same!

It jumps further!

As per early trends, the movie has jumped further to collect in the range of 4.50-5 crores. Adding the day 17th collections to the total, Dunki stands in the range of 219-219.50 crores at the Indian box office after its 3rd weekend. This would be the last few weekdays before Sankranthi, released from down South, takes over the driving seat from Shah Rukh Khan & Prabhas’ films.

SRK VS SRK in overseas!

With 422.90 crores gross, Dunki has surpassed the lifetime collection Chennai Express (422 crores gross) at the worldwide box office to become Shah Rukh Khan’s 3rd highest-grossing film after Jawan (1163.62 crores gross) and Pathaan (1069.85 crores gross). This is indeed a huge achievement and makes the film a massive global success.

The next big target for Dunki now is Brahmastra (430.24 crores gross). Before wrapping up the lifetime run, the film will also surpass Andhadhun (453.80 crores gross).

Must Read: Prabhas VS Bollywood: One-Man Army Has Earned 760% Higher Outside His Home Language Compared To Top 3 Combined Films Of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Down South!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News