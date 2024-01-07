It’s the end of another weekend for Salaar, and the film has done a decent job at the Indian box office. Of course, a lot was expected considering the absence of any major releases, but still, getting closer to the mark of 400 crores is really a good achievement. Keep reading to know how the biggie performed on its day 17!

Salaar enters the list of top 10 Indian net grossers

Yesterday, the film witnessed growth and managed to rake in 5.30 crores net. It helped to surpass the lifetime collection of Dangal (387.39 crores) and enter the list of the top 10 highest Indian net grossers at the Indian box office.

It became the third film of Prabhas to enter the list, which is really a commendable feat. His Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is sitting right at the top with 1031 crores. Baahubali: The Beginning is in the 8th position with 418 crores.

Day 17 estimates of Salaar

As per the early trends flowing in, Salaar has shown growth on its third Sunday, but it’s to a limited extent as 5.70-5.90 crores are coming in. Still, it’s a decent number as the total collection of the film has now gone up to 394-394.20 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

Compared to yesterday’s 5.30 crores, it’s a slight jump, but it was always on the cards with Sunday curse coming into play. The occupancies took a hit in the night shows, and the film missed the chance to cross the 6.50 or even 7 crores mark. Still, if we see the brighter side, the biggie needs just 6 crores to make a smashing entry in the 400 crore club, and once that happens, it’ll become Prabhas’ third film to achieve the feat.

More about Salaar

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar was released on 22nd December and is currently running in five Indian languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

