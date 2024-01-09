Salaar ended its third weekend on a decent note by bringing in 16.30 crores. Although a lot more was expected, considering the lack of competition, the film stayed below expectations. Coming off the weekend, the drop was inevitable on the third Monday, and that’s exactly what happened. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas makes a successful comeback!

After back-to-back debacles in the form of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, all Prabhas fans have been waiting for their star to make a comeback through a hardcore action entertainer, and they finally got what they have been asking for. Of course, due to the huge budget, the film won’t be a blockbuster, but it has emerged as a good success.

Day 18 estimates of Salaar

After earning 5.80 crores on the third Sunday, Salaar witnessed a dip on the third Monday. As per early trends flowing in, the film earned 2.45 crores, and if compared with Sunday, it’s a drop of 57%. However, if compared with the third Friday, it’s a drop of 30%, which is completely normal. Considering the estimated collection, the grand total of the biggie stands at 396.75 crores net (all languages) in 18 days. Prabhas makes a successful comeback!

From here, Salaar will take two more days to enter the 400 crore club, and the feat will be achieved on Wednesday.

Beating Baahubali won’t be that easy!

The next big target for Salaar is to cross the lifetime of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (408 crores). Post that, it’ll be interesting to see if it can cross Baahubali: The Beginning’s 418 crores. As of now, it looks like a tough task as multiple Tollywood biggies are arriving during Sankranti, with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram being the highly-anticipated one.

Apart from Guntur Kaaram, other Sankranti releases will take away maximum screens from Salaar, thus brutally affecting the run.

In the Hindi belt, the Prabhas starrer is already facing some resistance from Dunki, and even Animal is enjoying its own run with increased shows. Even Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas is arriving this Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

