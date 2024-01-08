Wonka has completed a month-long run in over 30 overseas circuits. The musical, released on December 8, 2023, has amassed $28.9 million in its fifth weekend. Starring Timothee Chalamet in the lead, it is the third film based on Willy Wonka. And celebrations are in order because it is all set to surpass Johnny Depp led Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for all the details!

Directed by Paul King, Wonka also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant. It is based on the 1964 novel. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. There have previously been two films made on the subject – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005).

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005) starred Johnny Depp in the titular role. The Tim Burton directorial received critical as well as commercial acclaim upon its release in July of that year. It made $475 million globally and remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise. But that’s only for a short span, as Timothee Chalamet is all set to steal that spot from Johnny Depp.

Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka Set To Become #1 Willy Wonka Film

As per the trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Wonka has collected a whopping 301.2 million from about 76 international markets. At the domestic box office, Timothee Chalamet starrer has made earnings of $164.7 million. With total worldwide collections of $465.9 million in the kitty, the musical fantasy is all set to surpass Johnny Depp’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), starring Gene Wilder, raked in $622,861 in its global lifetime. So we have a clear winner, and it is none other than Timothee Chalamet’s film.

Wonka Lifetime Total

It is predicted that the Paul King directorial may land around the $500 million mark by the next weekend. It will wrap its lifetime earnings at the worldwide box office at around $550-600 million. It is already Timothee Chalamet’s highest-grossing film of all time, and we must confess, what a commendable run it has been!

Wonka Budget

The musical fantasy film has turned out to be a clean success. It is made on a reported budget of $125 million. While the breakeven point would have been $250 million, Wonka has gone way past that mark. It has already added returns of $215.9 million to its kitty!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Jason Momoa Starrer Is All Set To Be The Only DCEU Film To Hit $400 Million Milestone In Last 4 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News