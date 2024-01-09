Shah Rukh Khan is called king for a reason. The superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following on and official social media, has often been lauded for the movie choices he has made in the past. But did you know about the time when SRK was very new to the industry and he had rejected a film from a big banner? Recently, Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan sat for a detailed interview, where he spilled the beans on working with different stars, including SRK, Akshay Kumar, and others.

After kick-starting his acting career with Television, SRK eventually became the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood after he moved to movies. Sharing an interesting anecdote, Mushtaq recalled a time when SRK had just started with films, and he had rejected a film from a big banner because he wasn’t getting a meaty part. Scroll down for details.

Speaking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Umeed, Mushtaq Khan revealed to Digital Commentary that he thought that SRK won’t stay here for long. He then recalled an incident when SRK asked about a ‘big producer’ Pranlal Mehta and revealed to him that he is getting a lot of calls from the Pranlal. “I said, ‘You are getting calls from him, go and do that project with him.’ He told me that he would wait and see, but I asked him not to wait any longer and just do the project. He then decided to think about it for 2-3 days before responding to the producer.”

After 4-5 days, Mushtaq Khan was shocked when Shah Rukh Khan told him that he won’t be doing that project. I told him, ‘Pagal ho gaya hai. You don’t know how big is the production house and the director helming the film has delivered hits in the past.’” He further added, “Shah Rukh saw his role. He told me that his role was of Raaj Kumar’s son and that they won’t let him do anything in the film. He said, ‘I am getting 2-3 songs and 2-3 scenes and all of them are with Raaj Kumar. What will I do in that film?’ This was Shah Rukh. At that time, when he was nothing, he rejected such a big film.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Mushtaq Khan revealed that he was paid less than Akshay Kumar’s staff in ‘Welcome’ who stayed in the same hotel as him.

