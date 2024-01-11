Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, is close to its fourth weekend at the box office. The dramedy, released on December 21, 2023, has had a decent run. It is chasing the 250 crore mark, but the collections have been on the lower side of late. Scroll below for early trends on day 21.

So far, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has made earnings of 222.01 crores*. There was a worrisome dip on Wednesday as the film brought in numbers around 1.45 crores*. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal makers have reduced the ticket prices to Rs 100, which might have impacted the footfalls.

Dunki Box Office Day 21 Early Estimates

The need of the hour for Dunki was to hold its fort. If the film witnesses a further downtrend, it could soon crash at the box office. There is no competition until the next two weeks, so the scope is definitely there. The nearest aim at the Bollywood box office is Chennai Express, with lifetime collections of 227 crores.

As per the early trends flowing in, Dunki has added box office collections in the range of 1.25-1.35 crores on day 21. This definitely brings us a sigh of relief because the film has remained steady, although on the lower side.

The overall total will now land somewhere between 223.26-223.36 crores.

Dunki Lifetime Run

The dramedy has the opportunity to add moolah in the next two weeks. Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will steal the thunder on January 25, 2024. And with its big release, there is also the possibility that other releases (Animal, Salaar) could be wiped off the theatre screens.

It remains inevitable that Fighter will be allotted maximum screens upon its arrival. The theme around air force officers is all the way more exciting, given the film is arriving ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Dunki submitted for Oscars 2024?

As per the latest reports doing the rounds, Rajkumar Hirani and his team are planning to submit Dunki for Oscar nominations this year. This will be another feather added to Shah Rukh Khan’s cap. Previously, SRK’s Swades and Paheli were submitted for Academy Awards nomination.

More about Dunki

Dunki is based on the illegal migration technique, Donkey Flights. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Hardy Singh while Taapsee Pannu plays Manu. Vicky Kaushal is seen in a special appearance.

The film is backed by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Red Chillies Entertainment.

*Estimates, final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

