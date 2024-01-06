Dunki Box Office Collection Day 16: Steps Into Week 3 With An Eye To Cross Chennai Express Lifetime

Dunki has now completed two weeks at the box office and has started its third week with ample screens and shows at its disposal. It’s always a lean season in the first week of the New Year unless a true blockbuster has been playing since Christmas. Then, drops are also seen, but then the trending allows a good score to come in. In the case of the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film, it was all about hanging in there at best during the weekdays gone by, and that’s what happened.

The film now stands at 211 crores*, and with no new release this week, it has one more chance to gather some decent moolah, especially in the coming weekend. This is practically the only film for a family to watch since Salaar is as it is A-rated, and Animal, which has also found resurgence due to no other new arrival – is an adults-only affair, too.

The idea for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer would be to go past the 227 crores lifetime total of Chennai Express as soon as possible. It should cross 220 crores by the time the third weekend is through, and then it should be a matter of weekdays to follow, which should help it cross 227 crores before the fourth weekend kickstart. Dunki has done decently to emerge as a 200 Crore Club runner, being the last big Bollywood release of 2023.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

