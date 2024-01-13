HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 1 (Hindi): Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Starts Better Than Expected!

HanuMan has taken a good start at the box office, with 2.15 crore coming in the Hindi version. Of course, this may seem like a minuscule number but then given the kind of small release that it has got and the fact that it’s also a dubbed film with the leading actor Teja Sajja, not a major name even in Telugu cinema, the start is bigger than expected.

What’s really appreciable is the fact that the critical acclaim for the film is all-around positive, with filmmaker Prasanth Verma winning accolades for the way he has pulled off this cinematic experience on such a small budget.

Also, the whole storytelling and entertainment quotient in HanuMan is being hailed as well, which means it won’t be surprising at all if the collections end up not just comfortably crossing the 3 crore mark today but also coming close to 4 crore.

Anything is possible with this film now since audiences are known to embrace the smallest of films if they entertain well, as was seen with 12th Fail recently, and an underdog ends up winning all the love.

The film has an open field ahead for two weeks, with Fighter arriving on 25th January, which means it can just keep consolidating. The makers would be eyeing a 50 crore run for the film from here on in just the Hindi version, and that is pretty much possible for HanuMan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

