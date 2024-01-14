Teja Sajja led Hanuman is smashing its ball out of the park at the box office. The superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma hit the theatre screens ahead of Makar Sankranti. It is facing competition from Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, and Merry Christmas at the ticket windows. Scroll below for details on its day 2 worldwide collection!

There was a massive fear that Guntur Kaaram would steal the thunder, given the massive fandom of Mahesh Babu. But Prasanth Varma and the team made a smart move and opted for paid previews one day before the release. The results were highly favorable, with about 4.83 crores gross coming from Thursday premieres in India.

Hanuman Box Office Worldwide Collections

The word-of-mouth via paid previews significantly contributed to increasing buzz for Hanuman ahead of release. The opening day numbers surpassed expectations, with 24.33 crores gross added to the kitty.

Saturday was expected to witness a similar trend line, and there was a drop of only 8%, which is tremendous. There were capacity issues due to multiple releases, which kind of restricted the growth.

Hanuman Worldwide Box Office Collections

Hanuman made box office collections of 13 crores net and 15.34 crores gross in India. The superhero film also added 7 crores gross from the overseas market. The total worldwide collections have summed up to 22.34 crores gross after the conclusion of day 2.

With the addition of 4.83 crores gross via previews, the total worldwide earnings of Hanuman now stand at 51.50 crores (estimates) gross after two days.

The film was inches away from surpassing the worldwide collections of Guntur Kaaram (24-25 crores) on day 2. But given the current trend, that milestone shall be unlocked today.

Already a success in the overseas markets!

It is also to be noted that Hanuman has already made its budget recovery in the overseas market. The distribution cost has been recovered, so the superhero flick is all set to be a massive success in the international markets.

About Hanuman

Teja Sajja led film is the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). It also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.

Hanuman is produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment.

