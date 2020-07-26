Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: From 876% Profit To Free Run – A Look At Vicky Kaushal Starrer’s GLORIOUS Run On The Occasion Of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Today is an auspicious day for all Indians as everyone is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas and remembering the heroes of Kargil War. On this special occasion, we’ll be doing something for which we are best known for and that’s giving box office insights. And which film would be better than Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. Right?

How can one forget the unprecedented success Uri garnered at the box office? Right from completing 50 days in theatres to becoming the most profitable film of recent times, the film fetched great heights. It also registered itself in the history book of Bollywood as one of the biggest hits ever.

Made at a cost of 25 crores, Uri: The Surgical Strike went onto make an insane domestic business of 244.06 crores. With such a figure, the film made a whopping profit of 876.24% and is the most profitable film of Bollywood of the modern era. It was amongst those very rare films that showed an amazing hold and barely showed any drops in the coming the weeks.

After an opening of 8.20 crores, Uri: The Surgical Strike put a huge total of 70.94 crores in the first week. Then during the second week, the film added 62.54 crores. And the same winning tale continued till 11 weeks in theatres. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Speaking in particular about 2019, the film was third highest grosser after Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. On the whole, Uri stands as the 12th highest grosser of all time for Bollywood (excluding Baahubali 2: The Conclusion).

Last but not the least, on the same day last year, Uri: The Surgical Strike was screened in theatres for free. In order to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas, the special treat was catered to the audience. The film was released in Mumbai, Pune and other cities for just that special day. And believe us, the Vicky Kaushal starter enjoyed a packed house response even after so many months of its original release.

