Sonu Sood On Dabangg Character Chhedi Singh: “I Added A Bit Of A Comedy Streak In My Character, But When Salman Khan Heard It….”

Sonu Sood made a remarkable villain in the form of Chhedi Singh in Salman Khan’s cop drama, Dabangg. But did you know that Sood almost had refused to take up the film? Yes, you read that! And we are telling you this after hearing it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Soun Sood has revealed that he was not satisfied with his character of Chhedi Singh and as a result had refused the offer made by director Abhinav Kashyap. The actor said that he told Abhinav he would do the film only if he were allowed to rewrite his character. And voila! We got Chhedi Singh.

But the process was not as simple as it looks. Sonu Sood opened up about what happened between him and Salman Khan after he added a streak of comedy to Chhedi Singh. Speaking at India Today e-Mind Rocks 2020, Sood said, “I almost said no to Dabangg. Abhinav Kashyap told me that he has written this role of Chhedi Singh for me, and I told him I don’t like this role. I told him I will be a part of this film only if you let me rewrite my role. So I added a bit of a comedy streak in the character and said you can run it by Salman. But when Salman heard it he didn’t like the comedy angle.”

Sonu Sood further went on to elaborate Salman Khan’s reaction to the whole change. “He said, ‘Sonu you are a tough guy and if you do comedy the whole scene will go.’ So I enacted a scene in front of him, and he smiled after it, but he was still not convinced. So then I said, ‘Salman if you can laugh, the whole country will laugh at it too. Finally, when the first trial of the film happened at Film City, Salman came to me and told me ‘Sonu you were right. Chhedi Singh has worked.’ So my writing skill also helped me conceive the character.”

Well, whatever went into the making, we certainly are glad to have got Chulbul Pandey and Chhedi Singh out of the first instalment of Salman Khan’s most loved cop drama.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!