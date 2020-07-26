Bhumi Pednekar On Sexual Harassment In COVID-19 Isolation: "Says A Lot About Patriarchy"





Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in COVID-19 isolation.

The actress took to her verified Instagram story account on Saturday to share a news report on the issue.

“Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society,” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, reacting to the news report.

In Delhi, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually harassed at a quarantine centre. The accused is a 19-year-old patient who was staying in the same facility. While the accused sexually harassed the girl, another man allegedly filmed the entire incident. Both the men have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with child activist Licypriya Kangujam to raise awareness on environment protection.

“I will do whatever it takes to bring this conversation to the forefront. We owe it to the next generations who will inhabit this planet. We owe it to this planet because it sustains us,” said Bhumi.

Licypriya is eight years old. She is from Manipur, and is an Indian climate activist and also the founder of the Child Movement and fighting to save our planet and our future.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

