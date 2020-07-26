Madhuri Dixit misses work, and also all the fun backstage.

The actress took to Instagram to share a backstage Boomerang, and captioned it: “Missing all the fun backstage shenanigans.” She looks stunning in a black, shimmery dress with open hair and bold red lipstick.

Madhuri Dixit is keeping herself occupied, though. She recently tried her hand in writing some quarantine poetry as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, throwback photos and videos seem to be her favourite at the moment, as she has been digging up her old albums.

Recent throwback pictures that fans loved seem to have been taken from a photoshoot of the nineties.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank in 2019. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Dixit will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Netflix series, ‘The Heroine’.

She will also be producing ‘Panchak’, a Marathi film under her company RnM Moving Pictures.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!