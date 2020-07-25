Music plays a pivotal role in every person’s life. A talented musician like AR Rahman has made sure to gift us many mesmerising tracks since the 90s. His impeccable work is the reason he is known worldwide and even won an Oscar Award.

Currently, the ace composer is enjoying all the love pouring on him for Dil Bechara. After a long time, Rahman has composed for a Bollywood movie. Compared to earlier times, he’s doing selective work of music composition in Bollywood films.

Amid all this nepotism drama, AR Rahman has now shared the shocking reason for working in fewer Hindi movies. The Rockstar composer told Radio Mirchi, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

AR Rahman also shared what happened when he gave four songs to Mukesh Chhabra for Dil Bechara. The musician-singer said, “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

“People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me,” added the National Film Award winner.

People in India love AR Rahman for being soul-stirring, unique and something to cherish forever. Some of his best compositions are Dil Se, Roja, Swades, Rockstar, Rangeela, Taal, Delhi-6, and Tamasha, to name a few.

