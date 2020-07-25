Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of Shakuntala Devi. The film is based on the real life mathematician who was nothing less than a prodigy. But this isn’t the first time the actress is doing a biopic. Vidya has previously been a part of The Dirty Picture, Ekk Albela, Mission Mangal amongst others.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Vidya regarding her upcoming release. The actress spoke in length to us about her career, Shakuntala Devi and several other subjects. Balan has been approached with a lot of biopics. But we asked her if there was a real-life personality she has been keen on playing.

To this, Vidya Balan replied, “There’s Indira Gandhi that I wanted to play forever. I hope that dream materializes someday. When I think of a powerful woman, her face is the first thing that pops into my head. I associate her with a powerful woman, therefore.”

This isn’t the first time that Vidya Balan has expressed her interest in Indira Gandhi. There were also rumours that the actress will be playing the first Prime Minister Of India in a web series. However, there remains no official confirmation. All we can hope is for things to work out because we’re sure she’ll deliver excellent performance.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 31st July. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

When asked what was it about Shakuntala Devi that Vidya related to the most, she answered, “I think I was just inspired. I was fascinated when I heard about her life her achievements and just her personality. She had a larger than life persona. And for a woman from that time to have led the life she did, on her own terms… you know not letting her gender define her. She just saw herself as a mathematician and not a female mathematician. That is a very crucial difference. So you know, she felt that ‘why should the fact that I am a woman change anything? Why should there be a different set of rules for women and men. She did whatever she wanted to and it’s incredible”

Would you like to witness Vidya Balan in Indira Gandhi’s biopic? Share with us in the comments section below.

