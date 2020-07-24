Shakuntala Devi: Actress Sanya Malhotra says working on the upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic has been a fulfilling experience.

In “Shakuntala Devi”, Sanya plays the role of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi’s, Anupama Banerji.

“Working on ‘Shakuntala Devi’ has been a very fulfilling experience. Being a part of such a talented cast and crew was very special, especially since this one explored a mother-daughter equation,” Sanya said.

Vidya Balan essays Shakuntala Devi in the film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

Describing her chemistry with her co-stars, Sanya Malhotra said: “I shared lovely chemistry with Vidya ma’am. Similarly, I was also fortunate to spend a lot of time with Jisshu, who plays my father in the film.”

Sanya Malhotra who made her grand debut with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was last seen on the big screen in 2019 released Photograph opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Directed by Anu Menon, “Shakuntala Devi” is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!