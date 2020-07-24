The pandemic COVID-19 has brought the world to a practical standstill for the last several months now. But people are adapting to the new normal in every way possible. And it looks like that is exactly what actor Rahul Khanna too is doing.

The actor’s Instagram feed is full of posts from adventure travel diaries to soaking in the sun with his dogs. Now Rahul Khanna has found a way to bring some smiles to fans amid these days of gloom with his latest post on the photo-sharing app.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rahul Khanna has revealed his Summer travel destination for 2020. And it has us all cracked up! The actor is off to nowhere but his very own ‘Living Room’ to spend the summer this year. The actor looks like a dapper dude in the selfie that he has posted of himself.

Rahul Khanna in his shirtless selfies has gotten the attention of Malaika Arora. The diva commented on the post, “Cover up, sir”

Meanwhile,Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta’s critically acclaimed film, 1947 Earth. The film also got him the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut of that year.

From then on the actor has been a part of several noteworthy projects like Wake Up Sid, Love Aaj Kal, Netflix’s Leila and 24. While we are quite drooling over Mr. Khanna in his latest post, do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

